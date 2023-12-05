New National Lottery operator sees sales double after charity donations warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

New National Lottery operator sees sales double after charity donations warning

By Press Association
The incoming operator of the UK National Lottery has seen its sales double in recent months (Alamy/PA)
The incoming operator of the UK National Lottery has seen its sales double in recent months – after warning it expects to initially fall short on promises to grow its charitable donations.

Allwyn International, a multi-national lottery operator which acquired rival Camelot UK earlier this year, said the takeover helped drive a surge in third-quarter revenues.

The group raked in two billion euros (£1.7 billion) in the three months to September, up 98% from one billion euros (£860 million) over the same period last year.

It completed the acquisition of Camelot in February, ending months of legal dispute over the National Lottery licence.

Camelot has held the licence since 1994 but will lose it from February to Allwyn, which will go on to operate the lottery for a decade.

In bidding for the lucrative licence, Allwyn pledged to more than double the amount of money allocated to good causes.

EuroMillions
Allwyn said it was less impacted by inflation because of the low price of its products (PA)

But in October, chief executive Robert Chvatal told the Financial Times the lottery may get an initial “headwind” that means its charitable donations will be lower than the amount originally projected for the first two years.

But he said there is a chance to “catch up” by upping donations over the decade to meet its wider target of generating £38 billion for good causes.

Stripping out the impact of the Camelot acquisitions, sales dipped by 1%, impacted by “customer-friendly” sports results across the betting industry and unfavourable jackpot cycles.

Other gambling firms have flagged a run of sports results going in favour of punters, resulting in them having to dish out more winnings.

Meanwhile, Allwyn said it has only felt a “limited” impact of inflation eroding consumer budgets, which has had a more harmful affect on other retailers.

This is because its products are cheaper and it has a large number of regular players, it said.