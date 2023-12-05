European Commission set to recommend delay in electric car tariffs – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Commission set to recommend delay in electric car tariffs – report

By Press Association
A three-year delay in the introduction of tariffs on new electric cars is expected to be recommended by the European Commission, it has been reported (PA)
A three-year delay in the introduction of tariffs on new electric cars is expected to be recommended by the European Commission, it has been reported (PA)

A three-year delay in the introduction of tariffs on new electric cars is reportedly expected to be recommended by the European Commission.

The European Union (EU)’s executive body will advise the bloc’s members to postpone implementing post-Brexit rules of origin requirements, according to business news agency Bloomberg.

The new trade rules – scheduled to come into force from January 1 – will see tariffs of 10% imposed on cars imported between the UK and the EU if at least 45% of their value does not originate in the UK or EU.

Manufacturers of electric cars were expected to struggle to meet that threshold as battery production in Europe has not increased as quickly as hoped.

There have been growing calls from car makers and the UK Government for the rules to be postponed.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has estimated that tariffs could result in an average price rise of £3,400 on EU-manufactured pure battery electric vehicles bought in the UK.

Around half of these types of cars bought by UK buyers are from the EU.

EU member states will need to agree with the European Commission’s recommendation if the rules are to be delayed.