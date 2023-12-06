Financial Ombudsman mulls plans to charge claims management firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financial Ombudsman mulls plans to charge claims management firms

By Press Association
The Financial Ombudsman Service is mooting charging claims management companies and no-win, no-fee law firms to make complaints in a U-turn just a year after ruling out the move (Tim Goode/PA)
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is looking at charging claims management companies and no-win, no-fee law firms to make complaints in a U-turn just a year after ruling out the move.

The FOS vowed to keep complaints free for consumers but is launching a consultation on charging for complaints from claims management companies (CMCs) and other professional representatives after seeing a surge in cases.

A fifth of its casework is now through these firms, it said.

The FOS said it had now been handed new powers in the Financial Services and Markets Act, allowing it to charge for these types of claims should it decide to go ahead.

It comes just a year after it ruled out charging CMCs for complaints following feedback on the matter as part of its wider 2022-23 plans and budget consultation.

The FOS also said at the time that it would not proceed with legislative changes to enable it to charge professional representatives.

But the change of stance comes after a jump in cases from these firms, as well as “good and bad behaviour” being seen in the sector, which impacts its ability to help other customers and increases case times, according to the FOS.

James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “We are committed to improving our service so it is as easy to use and accessible as possible, while ensuring it remains free for all consumers and that those with upheld complaints can keep all of any award we make.

“Professional representatives play an important role in resolving financial disputes.

“However, 20% of cases are brought by representatives, some of whom benefit commercially at scale, yet more than half of such cases are not upheld.

“It is, therefore, timely that we explore whether our fee structure is right for the current climate and best reflects the costs we incur in helping resolve disputes for customers.

“We welcome all views from industry and consumer groups on our proposals on whether and how a charging regime might work in practice.”

The FOS revealed it is considering charging CMCs and professional representatives between £50 and £200 upfront for initial work on the case, depending on complexity, or a potential £650 on closure of the case to cover the cost of case conversion, casework time and other costs involved in resolving the complaint.

But it is also proposing that the first three complaints cases would be free of charge.

It is looking for views on how a charging regime might be introduced, including on the fee levels, as well as the impact on complaint volumes, the potential impact on different groups of complainants and the lead time required for businesses and professional representatives to be ready for changes.

The consultation is open until January 30.

Details of the proposals were revealed alongside details of its plans and budget for 2024-25, which reveal it is expecting to receive 181,300 new complaints about financial providers in the next financial year.

It is set to cut the cost of its service to industry, with proposals to reduce the case fee by £100 per case to £650.

Overall, it said changes would lead to a £60 million cut in case fee and levy costs to businesses.

It has also set itself a new target of resolving 90% of cases within five months.