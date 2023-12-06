Consumers spending more on credit cards but staying well within limits – HSBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumers spending more on credit cards but staying well within limits – HSBC

By Press Association
People are spending more on their credit cards, new data fro HSBC reveals (Thinkstock/PA)
People are spending more on their credit cards, but shoppers are clearing debts and staying well within their credit limit, according to new data from HSBC UK.

Customers of the bank spend an average of £656 on their credit cards, with just over £50 spent per transaction.

The number of customers using credit cards is 2% lower this year than in 2019, before the pandemic, the banking giant told the PA news agency.

However, customers spend an average of 20% more on their cards than four years ago, amid the rising cost of living.

But many customers are demonstrating healthy habits by consistently clearing debts, HSBC said.

Its UK customers use on average just one fifth of their available credit limit.

Furthermore, about 45% of consumers say they pay off their balance in full every month, the bank found in a separate survey of 2,000 adults.

HSBC profits
(Lucy North/PA)

More than half of people in the UK pay for essentials such as groceries and fuel on credit cards at least once a week, the survey also revealed.

Madhu Kejriwal, head of unsecured lending at HSBC UK, said credit cards can be useful to manage finances or make large purchases, but if people are using them to pay for something they do not have a way to pay back then it is “not the right option”.

The study also found that different groups of people prefer to use credit cards for different reasons – beyond the ability to borrow money.

For adults under the age of 24, the chance to get rewards and cash back offered by some credit card providers was the top reason for using them.

Whereas millennials, aged between 25 and 34, value improving their credit score, and over 35s were most likely to prioritise protection on purchases, according to the research.

Last week, data from the Abrdn Financial Fairness Trust found that families in serious financial difficulty were increasingly taking on debt to pay for everyday expenses like food and bills.

It comes as the cost of living continues to rise, with food prices still a 10th higher in October than the same time last year, according to official figures.