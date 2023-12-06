Charity urges consumers to avoid online marketplaces for Christmas electricals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Charity urges consumers to avoid online marketplaces for Christmas electricals

By Press Association
Electrical Safety First urged consumers to stick to reputable high street or trusted retailers (PA)
More than half of UK adults will turn to online marketplaces to buy electronics this Christmas, leaving them at risk of dangerous goods sold by third party sellers, a charity has warned.

Electrical Safety First urged consumers to stick to reputable high street or trusted retailers after finding 52% of shoppers intend to or have already done the majority of their Christmas shopping for electronics via online marketplaces in an effort to cut costs.

It found just 37% will turn to the high street or their online alternatives.

Just under a quarter of Christmas shoppers (24%) intend to spend less this year, with the cost-of-living crisis the leading factor in households cutting back on gifts.

However the charity warned they risk inadvertently buying dangerous products for their loved ones after previous investigations found unsafe hairdryers, heaters that risk electric shock and substandard phone chargers all freely available via online marketplaces.

The charity’s chief executive Lesley Rudd said: “Many households have struggled in yet another year of financial pressure and are desperately seeking to keep the cost of Christmas down.

“But their scramble for air fryers and other must-have electronics this year could leave them vulnerable, with ruthless sellers on online marketplaces looking to cash in on Christmas at the expense of shoppers’ safety.”

Andrew Beaton, a father whose Christmas gift for his son last year started a fire, warned shoppers about buying electricals online.

Andrew Beaton, outside his home destroyed by a fire started by an e-bike bought from an online marketplace (ElectricalSafetyFirst/PA)

He said: “An innocent purchase I bought online from a marketplace destroyed our home and left us with nothing.

“The e-bike was a Christmas gift for my son, something I thought he’d love, but when it was charging overnight by the stairs it went off like a grenade. Our stairs caught alight and my family were minutes from not making it out alive. We were left without our home for six months, only moving back in last week.

“My children are still affected by the fire. The trauma of it doesn’t leave you when you’re faced with flames in the middle of the night like we were.

“I want to warn other people out there shopping online for Christmas gifts to be careful. I thought what I was buying would be safe but it was a ticking time bomb. Stick to your reputable high street retailers if you can, nobody wants to end up buying a gift that risks the safety of your family.”

Censuswide surveyed 4,002 UK adults between November 22-27.