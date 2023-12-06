EE launches new TV service to take on Sky and Virgin Media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

EE launches new TV service to take on Sky and Virgin Media

By Press Association
EE is launching a TV service (PA)
EE is launching a TV service (PA)

Mobile operator EE has launched its own TV service as it continues plans to diversify its product offerings.

In October, the BT-owned firm unveiled a major business revamp it called “new EE” that would see it create a new online space where customers of any internet provider could browse and buy products from EE for the first time.

Now the company has confirmed the launch of its own TV service via an app on the Apple TV 4K streaming box, which will provide access to more than 70 Freeview channels, as well as premium channels, streaming services and other on-demand content.

The move will see the new platform offer a new form of direct competition to the likes of Sky and Virgin Media’s TV services.

Virgin Media
The service plans to rival competitors Sky and Virgin Media (Alamy/PA)

EE chief executive Marc Allera said: “The launch of EE TV is one of the first significant strides we’re taking since launching new EE.

“The service is built for busy households, and we believe it will elevate the TV experience for consumers across the UK.”

Alongside the TV service, EE also announced two new set-top boxes.

The company said the new TV options would be combined with content packages themed around movies or sport that would enable customers to switch every month if they so wished.

Industry expert Paolo Pescatore, from analyst firm PP Foresight, said the move demonstrated a potential trend for other telecoms firms to follow in order to expand their range of services.

“This move shows how telcos can expand further into the home and provide a gateway for consumers to access all their premium TV, film and sport content in one place,” he said.

“A focus on choice and flexibility helps meet the needs of the price-conscious consumer, while at the same time it brings a new live TV experience to Apple TV 4K.”