Busy commuter services to be hit as train drivers’ strike continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Busy commuter services to be hit as train drivers’ strike continues

By Press Association
A commuter looks at signs at a closed railway station (PA)
A commuter looks at signs at a closed railway station (PA)

Some of the busiest commuter rail routes in the country will have limited services or no trains at all on Wednesday because of more strikes by drivers in their long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the Aslef union at South Western Railway, Southern, Southeastern, Gatwick Express and the Isle of Wight’s Island Line will walk out for 24 hours in the latest in a series of stoppages this week which are causing travel chaos.

Aslef says its members are determined to continue taking industrial action until they receive an improved pay offer on one made earlier this year of 8% over two years.

UK strikes in December & January
(PA Graphics)

Train operators and the Government are urging Aslef to put the offer to a ballot, but the union points out that its members have regularly voted to continue taking strike action.

General secretary Mick Whelan said the message he is receiving is that train drivers are solidly behind the campaign and want to go “further and faster” to try to break the deadlock.

South Western Railway said an “extremely limited” service will operate on a small number of lines, between 7am and 7pm on Wednesday, with most of the network closed.

Services will only run on routes including London Waterloo to Basingstoke, Woking, Guildford and Feltham, and Basingstoke to Salisbury.

There will be no services to stations including Bournemouth, Exeter, Portsmouth, Reading, Southampton, Staines, Windsor and Yeovil, or on the Island Line.

The usual non-stop Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not operate.

A limited Southern shuttle service will run, calling at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only. No other Southern services will be running on Wednesday.

Southeastern said none of its trains will run.

Strikes will be held at CrossCountry and Great Western Railway on Thursday and on TransPennine and Northern Trains on Friday.

Aslef members are also refusing to work overtime this week as part of the dispute, which is also leading to cancellations and delays.