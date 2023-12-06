Quarter of employees considering working for themselves – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Quarter of employees considering working for themselves – research

By Press Association
Research found that 24% of employees are ‘considering contracting or freelancing’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Research found that 24% of employees are ‘considering contracting or freelancing’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Almost a quarter of workers have said they are considering working for themselves amid the continued boom in flexible working patterns.

New research found that 24% of employees are “considering contracting or freelancing”, with 19% saying they could make the switch within a year.

The data came from fresh findings from interviews of 1,447 UK adults by recruitment services firm Workwell and the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE).

Around 55% of people said flexibility over how, when and where they work would be the key driver to change their work in this manner.

Chris Mollan, head of accountancy services at Workwell, said: “Contracting and freelancing remains an attractive option for substantial numbers of employees with around one in four considering giving up the security of working for someone else.

“It is clear that the motivation to switch is more about having increased flexibility in your working life and being to some extent your own boss than it is about earning more.”

Andy Chamberlain, director of policy at IPSE, said: “Government must not miss its opportunity to support people in launching a self-employed career, especially when today’s figures show a strong appetite to operate in this way.

“Simplifying tax rules for the self-employed and more tailored support and resources for new freelancers would not only help them to succeed early in their self-employed careers, but for many years to come.”

Meanwhile, contractors, freelancers and other people running their own businesses said they are spending an average of 5% of their working hours a month dealing with finance administration issues.

It came as those surveyed also highlighted growing pressure from late payments.

More than a quarter of people working for themselves said they have seen some payments take at least 60 days to be settled.

Mr Mollan added: “Late payment has always been a major issue for contractors, freelancers and those running their own businesses but it is worrying that nearly half are concerned about late payments particularly given the current economic climate with bills and mortgages rising.

“It is concerning to also see that so few contractors, freelancers and small business owners are seeing any improvement in late payment and that for many invoices are at least 60 days overdue.”