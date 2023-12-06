Bowling firm Ten Entertainment set for £287m takeover by US firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bowling firm Ten Entertainment set for £287m takeover by US firm

By Press Association
Tenpin bowling group Ten Entertainment has agreed a £287 million takeover (Ten Entertainment/PA)
Tenpin bowling group Ten Entertainment has agreed a £287 million takeover (Ten Entertainment/PA)

Bowling centre operator Ten Entertainment has agreed a £287 million takeover by US private equity firm Trive Capital.

The ten-pin bowling firm, which runs 52 sites across the UK, told shareholders on Wednesday its board is recommending the deal which will see the US fund buy the business for 412.5p per share in cash.

Dallas-based Trive has set up a new company, called Neon Buyer, to make the acquisition.

Ten Entertainment, which employs 1,800 people, said it has had assurances from the suitor “to continue growing the business both domestically and internationally”.

Pink bowling lane and blue walls
Ten Entertainment runs 52 sites across the UK (Ten Entertainment/PA)

The Bedford-based leisure firm floated on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 165p per share in 2017.

Adam Bellamy, the chairman of Ten Entertainment, said: “I am confident that the growth strategy we have in place for the business will continue to deliver for all our stakeholders.

“However, whilst TEG (Ten Entertainment Group) has performed well in the public markets in comparison with its peers, the acquisition provides all TEG shareholders with the opportunity and certainty of an exit which I believe recognises the underlying value in our business.

“The price offered by Neon Buyer represents an attractive premium to TEG’s prevailing share price and accordingly the TEG directors have no hesitation in recommending the offer to our shareholders.”

Trive partner Shravan Thadani said: “Trive believes that private ownership will enable TEG to achieve its long-term growth potential through continued investment in organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

“To that end, and given our experience in the consumer and multi-unit retail sectors, we are excited to provide the operational resources, strategic support and capital required to enhance TEG’s next phase of growth.”

It is the latest US takeover of a UK firm, following recent deals such as Mars’ deal to buy Hotel Chocolat for £534 million and private equity firm Apollo’s takeover of Wagamama-owner The Restaurant Group for £701 million.