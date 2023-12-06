Legal challenge over rail ticket office closures dropped after Government U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legal challenge over rail ticket office closures dropped after Government U-turn

By Press Association
Proposals to close railway station ticket offices across England were scrapped in October (Lucy North/PA)
Two disabled passengers have withdrawn a High Court challenge against rail companies after controversial plans to close ticket offices across England were scrapped.

Sarah Leadbetter, from Leicestershire, who is registered blind, and Doug Paulley, a wheelchair user from West Yorkshire who has hearing loss, launched legal action over claims a consultation into the now-abandoned proposals was unfair and did not give people the opportunity to meaningfully respond.

In October, the Government announced a U-turn over the plans to close the vast majority of railways station ticket offices in England.

Train operators were asked to withdraw the proposals as they “do not meet the high thresholds set by ministers”.

In a short written ruling on Wednesday, Mr Justice Fordham said Ms Leadbetter and Mr Paulley had decided it was “no longer necessary” for a judge “to determine the merits of the points of principle raised in their claim”.

Ticket office closures protest banner
A ticket office closure protest banner outside a railway station in Apsley, Hertfordshire (Brian Farmer/PA)

The judge added: “They are satisfied that if any of the defendants consult upon revised proposals at some later date, then any concerns that they may have about the fairness of any consultation conducted with respect of the same would be better dealt with by way of fresh proceedings.”

The two rail users originally announced their claim against London North Eastern Railway Limited, Northern Trains Limited, SE Trains Limited and Transpennine Trains Limited in early October.

It came after a summer consultation on the closure proposals was extended after a huge response from the public.

Ms Leadbetter and Mr Paulley claimed the consultation had “multiple, serious flaws”, including a failure to provide disabled people with enough information about how the changes will affect them and to provide accessible consultation documents.

Train Operating Companies denied the consultation was inadequate and argued they did provide consultation material in accessible formats.

The plans were brought forward by train operators in July with support from the Government, which had put pressure on the sector to cut costs.

But the proposals were scrapped by Transport Secretary Mark Harper in response to watchdogs Transport Focus and London TravelWatch announcing they opposed every single planned closure due to issues such as the impact on accessibility.