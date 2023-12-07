Publisher Bloomsbury hikes forecasts after ‘phenomenal’ fantasy fiction sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Publisher Bloomsbury hikes forecasts after ‘phenomenal’ fantasy fiction sales

By Press Association
The Harry Potter publisher said pre-tax profits for the year to February 2024 are on track to be ‘materially ahead’ of market expectations (Alamy/PA)
The Harry Potter publisher said pre-tax profits for the year to February 2024 are on track to be ‘materially ahead’ of market expectations (Alamy/PA)

Publisher Bloomsbury has said sales are set to jump beyond expectations for the year after “phenomenal demand” for fantasy fiction and strong sales of cookbooks.

Shares rose after the Harry Potter publisher said pre-tax profits for the year to February 2024 are on track to be “materially ahead” of market expectations.

Industry analysts had previously forecast it would post pre-tax profits of £32.9 million for the year.

Bloomsbury linked the upgrade in performance to “exceptionally strong trading” for a number of consumer titles, including fantasy titles from Sarah J Maas.

It also highlighted bestsellers including Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook by Poppy O’Toole, Pub Kitchen by Tom Kerridge, The House Of Doors by Tan Twan Eng in the US, and the Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac.

Nigel Newton, chief executive of Bloomsbury, said: “I am delighted to report a strong period of trading which is principally driven by the continued phenomenal demand for fantasy fiction.

“Bloomsbury has consistently built its success on the immense talent of our authors and the exceptional hard work of our teams who support them.”

Investec analyst Alastair Reid said: “It is becoming a familiar story for regular readers, but the ability of Bloomsbury to deliver revenue and profit growth ahead of expectations has once again been seen in another gripping chapter.”

AJ Bell’s Russ Mould said the company is a rare example of “a pandemic winner which has kept on winning” despite many trends reverting back to normal.

He added: “The shares have more than doubled from their Covid sell-off lows as lockdown drove a reading revival.

“Bloomsbury is no longer a one-trick pony, with Harry Potter part of a wider portfolio of titles which is particularly strong in the fantasy genre.”

Shares in the business were up 4.3% to 440p on Thursday morning.