Vertu shares plunge after fall in second-hand car prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Vertu shares plunge after fall in second-hand car prices

By Press Association
Used car prices have dropped in recent months (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Used car prices have dropped in recent months (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Shares in car dealership Vertu Motors plunged on Thursday as it warned shareholders that record price drops for second-hand vehicles would eat into its profits.

The cost of used cars has soared in recent years and in early September was approximately 20% higher than it had been at the start of 2021.

But in October and November that began to shift. Values fell by a record 4.2% in both months, the retailer said.

This is likely to make used cars more affordable for customers in the long run, Vertu said, but for now is eating into its profit.

These “negative external market factors” now mean that the company’s profitability will be lower than what analysts currently expect, Vertu told shareholders.

“The board considers that UK used vehicle values are likely to continue to weaken above historic norms in the near term,” the company said.

“Once the current pricing correction has eased, used car prices in the UK will be more affordable to the consumer and margins should stabilise.

“Reducing interest rates in the medium term would also aid affordability and provide a further stimulus to a market benefiting from increased supply.”

Shares had fallen around 23% shortly after midday on Thursday.

Chief executive Robert Forrester said: “The current consumer environment remains volatile and recent trends of sluggish new car retail demand and weakness in used car pricing are likely to persist for some months.

“Vertu remains very focused on delivering outstanding customer experience, tightly controlling inventory and being diligent on costs.

“The group has a strong balance sheet and long track record of operational excellence and financial discipline.”