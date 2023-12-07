200,000 small businesses to get tool to complain about their energy supplier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
200,000 small businesses to get tool to complain about their energy supplier

By Press Association
Business customers will win extra protections under proposals (PA)
Small businesses will be treated more like households if they have problems with their energy bill under a set of proposals from Ofgem and the Government.

Companies with fewer than 50 employees will now be able to complain about their supplier to the ombudsman.

It opens up a route for firms unhappy with the behaviour of their energy supplier and will save them money on the usual legal fees they have faced in the past if they have a complaint.

At the moment, only so-called micro businesses, which employ fewer than 10 people, are allowed to take complaints to the ombudsman.

The changes will help around 200,000 companies, the Government said.

“Businesses are no different from any energy customer and should be able to expect excellent service and fair prices,” said Ofgem director of markets Tim Jarvis.

“However, we have heard from too many businesses, particularly small and medium-sized ones, that this isn’t always the case.

“Today’s proposals will ensure better deals, better protection and more clarity for businesses – so they have the best chance of thriving at this difficult time.”

Minister for energy consumers and affordability, Amanda Solloway, said: “This government has always stood by businesses, and we want to ensure they are getting proper support and service in dealing with energy suppliers.

“That’s why we’re proposing expanding the reach of the Energy Ombudsman to cover an extra 200,000 businesses, allowing them to access free, impartial advice and resolve issues with their supplier without the need for an expensive trip to court.”

The changes will also expand existing standards of conduct for suppliers to all businesses, not just micro businesses.

It will give Ofgem the power to take action if suppliers behave poorly towards any business customer.

Energy companies will also have to lay out clearly the cost to a customer of using an energy broker.