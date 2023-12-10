Investors hope for news to boost under-pressure Currys shares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investors hope for news to boost under-pressure Currys shares

By Press Association
Currys will report its first-half results on Thursday (Currys/PA)
It has been a bad year to be a Currys investor and shareholders will be hoping for chief executive Alex Baldock to pull something out of the hat on Thursday that they can cheer for.

The electronics retailer will update the markets on how it performed in the first half of a year where revenue is expected to fall by nearly half a billion pounds.

The first-half results are traditionally far less important for the company as they cut out in October, before people start shopping for Christmas presents.

But shareholders might be happy to learn of progress on the sale of Currys’ Greek unit. The sale of Kotsovolos will let the business focus on larger markets in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

It also raises £156 million after costs for the business, which might prove important as analysts start eyeing its balance sheet.

The sale came after a trading statement in September which showed that Kotsovolos was the only part of the business which was growing, as total revenue was down 4% year-on-year.

“Mr Baldock and the board responded by putting the Greek unit up for sale, not least because analysts had begun to fret about the balance sheet,” said Russ Mould and Danni Hewson at AJ Bell.

Earlier in the year Currys warned that its Scandinavian business was struggling and the business stopped its dividend.

“The problem this time was brutal competition on the Nordic markets, where profits collapsed, although the ongoing normalisation in consumer spending on technology and gadgets in the wake of the pandemic posed a further challenge,” Mr Mould and Ms Hewson said.

“Profits in the UK and Ireland rose and held relatively firm in Greece.”

Analysts expect revenue to fall from £9.5 billion to £9.0 billion in the full financial year. Pre-tax profit will fall from £119 million last year to £103 million this year if their forecasts are right.

Any sign that the retailer might beat these levels could help its share price. Shares are trading at their lowest point since early 2009 and are down by around 35% in the last year alone.

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Aarin Chiekrie said: “There’s no magic wand here, consumers are struggling to justify as much discretionary spending on TVs and gadgets amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

“Markets are expecting another weak performance in next week’s results. Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland look set to drop around 3.5% in the first half, causing underlying operating profits to roughly halve to £13 million.

“Analysts will also be keeping an eye out for any early signs of improvement in the struggling Nordics region, which will be key to a recovery in sentiment and profitability.”