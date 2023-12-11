Train ticket retailers using drip pricing – regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Train ticket retailers using drip pricing – regulator

By Press Association
Online train ticket retailers are using so-called drip pricing with booking fees of up to £6.45 per transaction, a regulator has found (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Online train ticket retailers are using so-called drip pricing with booking fees of up to £6.45 per transaction, a regulator has found.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the companies must ensure their booking or finder’s fees are included within upfront prices.

Drip pricing involves fees being added to advertised low prices.

The ORR reviewed the websites and apps of 19 third-party train ticket retailers.

Twelve were found to charge booking fees, and seven of these did not include this amount in the upfront price.

The ORR’s review found that booking fees ranged from 45p per ticket to £6.45 per transaction.

Finder’s fees were 10-15% of the saving made on split tickets, which involve purchasing multiple tickets for single journeys to cut the overall price.

ORR director of strategy, policy and reform Stephanie Tobyn said: “Consumers can now purchase rail tickets from a wide variety of websites and apps.

“This report highlights that some online retailers are not as transparent as they need to be when it comes to how they display or provide information on additional fees.

“We want to ensure consumers are provided with timely and relevant information when making purchase decisions and that drip pricing does not undermine consumer confidence when purchasing rail tickets online.”

The 12 retailers found to charge booking and/or finder’s fees were MyTrainTicket, Omio, Rail Europe, Railboard, Raileasy, Sojo, Split my fare, Train Hugger, Trainline, Trainpal, Trainsplit and TrainTickets.com.

Alex Robertson, chief executive at watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Passengers should not be left in the dark about the cost of their ticket.

“Online retailers must provide passengers with clear, accurate information upfront so they can make an informed choice.”

A Department for Business and Trade consultation into price transparency, including drip pricing, closed in October.