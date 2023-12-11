Two Royal Mail bosses to leave after agreement with union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Two Royal Mail bosses to leave after agreement with union

By Press Association
Royal Mail reached an agreement with its main union in July (Ben Birchall/PA)
Royal Mail reached an agreement with its main union in July (Ben Birchall/PA)

Two top executives at Royal Mail who were close to the company’s recent long-running dispute with its unions are going to leave in the New Year.

In an email to employees, the boss of parent company International Distributions Services said the delivery firm would part ways with its chief operating officer and chief people officer.

HR boss Zareena Brown has a new job lined up which starts in March, said IDS chief executive Martin Seidenberg, while operations head Grant McPherson will be replaced in January.

Black Friday
Grant McPherson will leave after the peak Christmas period, the business said (Peter Byrne/PA)

In his email Mr Seidenberg did not say whether Mr McPherson was moving on to another role.

“A few months ago Grant McPherson informed me that he was planning to move on from his role as chief operating officer after peak,” he wrote to staff.

“I am hugely grateful for Grant’s dedication and absolute commitment to turning around Royal Mail over the last couple of years.”

Mr McPherson will be replaced by his deputy Alistair Cochrane, who joined IDS in October from rival Whistl UK.

Ms Brown, who has been with Royal Mail since October 2021, will become global chief human resources officer at a FTSE 100 business, Mr Seidenberg said. It is currently recruiting for her successor.

It bookmarks a turbulent time for the delivery company. Mr Seidenberg himself is new in the role, taking over the reins in August from Dutch subsidiary GLS Group.

Just a month earlier, and before his appointment was announced, members of the Communication Workers Union voted to end a long-running pay dispute with the business.

More than 115,000 workers had been on strike for a total of 18 days during the industrial action.

As the top human resources person at Royal Mail, Ms Brown was a key figure, Mr Seidenberg said.

“Zareena is an exceptional leader who has overseen significant changes during a challenging period, including agreeing changes as part of the CWU agreement that will put Royal Mail in a much stronger position to compete and grow.

“Zareena has also successfully spearheaded initiatives on important topics such as diversity, health, wellbeing and recruitment.”

In October the John Lewis Partnership announced that it had hired Martin Gafsen, who had been property and facilities director at Royal Mail for 16 years.