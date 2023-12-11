FTSE dips after weak trading from mining stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE dips after weak trading from mining stocks

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 finished slightly lower (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE 100 finished slightly lower (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The FTSE 100 finished slightly lower as weakness from mining firms dragged on the index.

Stocks in London recovered some ground later in the session after weak morning trading but still finished in the red amid concerns over the global economy.

London’s top index moved 0.13%, or 9.58 points, lower to finish at 7,544.89.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Dax index was 0.21% higher for the day at the close and the Cac 40 closed up 0.33%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a relatively subdued start to what is set to be a busy week of central bank rate meetings, with the FTSE 100 underperforming on the back of weakness in the basic resource sector.

“The latest inflation numbers out of China showed that the world’s second biggest economy post its biggest decline in headline CPI for three years in a sign that the economy is slipping into deflation.

“These concerns over weak demand are weighing on the likes of Glencore, Rio Tinto and the rest of the mining sector, as iron ore prices decline.”

Stateside, the Dow Jones opened a touch higher in a subdued start to the week.

Meanwhile, sterling edged higher at the start of a key week for the economy, as expectations over interest rate cuts have been pared back in recent days.

The pound was up O.01% at 1.254 US dollars and was 0.16% higher at 1.167 euros at market close in London.

Royal visit to Derby
Shares in engineering firm Rolls-Royce were higher after trading on Monday (Paul Ellis/PA)

In company news, Rolls-Royce was one of the FTSE’s top performers after the aerospace engineering firm was buoyed by another broker upgrade.

Citigroup raised its target price on the stock from 294p to 431p, after UBS and Deutsche Bank improved their target prices for the firm late last week.

Shares in Rolls-Royce finished Monday’s session up 7.6p at 296.9p as a result.

Elsewhere, Begbies Traynor shares also finished in the green after a rise in the number of companies going bust in the UK proved positive for the restructuring specialists.

The company warned that its insolvency division will continue to get more business in the months to follow, as it benefits from the challenging economic backdrop.

It saw shares increase by 0.25p to 113.5p at the close.

Pawnbrokers H&T Group dropped in value after analysts said the firm was set to face pressure from higher wage costs next year.

Shore Capital said the increase in the National Living Wage in April is expected to drive higher costs, with the analysts reducing their profit forecast for 2024 as a result. Shares fell 41p to 427p.

The price of oil inched back after a gain on Friday, as traders were again cautious over worries about demand in China.

A barrel of Brent crude fell by 0.15% to 75.73 US dollars (£60.35) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, up 5.65p to 172.6p, Rolls-Royce, up 7.6p to 296.9p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 16.8p to 765.2p, Marks & Spencer, up 4.8p to 265p, and Next, up 140p to 8,142p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, down 18.1p to 439.3p, Centrica, down 5.7p to 143.75p, Endeavour Mining, down 60p to 1,700p, Standard Chartered, down 13p to 647p, and Rio Tinto, down 99p to 5,484p.