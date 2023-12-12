Annual pace of UK rental prices growth expected to halve by end of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Annual pace of UK rental prices growth expected to halve by end of 2024

By Press Association
The average rent for a newly-let property is nearly 10% higher than a year ago, but there are signs that the UK is now past peak rental growth, according to Zoopla (Joe Giddens/PA)
The average rental price for a newly let property is nearly 10% higher than a year ago, but there are signs that the UK is now past peak growth in rents, according to an index.

The average UK rent stands at £1,201 per month, marking a 9.7% increase on a year ago, according to Zoopla’s December report.

London has recorded the biggest slowdown in annual rental growth over the past year, down from 17% a year ago to 9%, the report said.

The volume of asking-price reductions is particularly high in London – 10% of rental listings in November 2023 had asking-price reductions of more than 5%, according to Zoopla’s data.

Meanwhile, the proportion across the rest of the UK has also jumped to 7%, the highest it has been for more than five years, Zoopla said.

However, annual growth in rental prices in Scotland continues to gain momentum and stands at 12.9% higher annually, up from 11.4% a year ago.

Rents in Edinburgh are 15.2% higher than a year ago and in Glasgow they are 13.2% higher annually, Zoopla said.

Northern England locations such as Manchester, Bolton, Derby and Newcastle are also seeing strong demand and greater headroom for rents to increase relative to earnings, the report added.

Zoopla expects to see a slowdown in rental growth over 2024 but it said this will be kept in check by an ongoing scarcity of supply due to  low levels of new investment in the face of more regulation and higher mortgage rates.

The website expects annual UK rental growth to halve to 5% by December 2024 with growth in London of 2% –  the lowest level since 2021.

Zoopla’s index uses asking rents but the figures are adjusted to reflect rental prices achieved.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla said: “The UK is past peak rental growth which will be welcome news to renters who have seen rents rise by almost a third (31%) over the last three years. London will lead the slowdown, acting as a drag on the UK growth rate.

“The rental market has been stuck in a period of static supply and strong demand which has pushed rents higher.

“Demand has been driven by the strength of the labour market, the reopening of the economy after the pandemic lockdowns, record immigration and higher mortgage rates, making it harder for would-be first-time buyers to buy a home.

“Faster growth in earnings has supported a faster pace of rental growth. The supply-demand imbalance in rented housing is not going to disappear in 2024, however, the market is set to become more balanced than it has been over the last three years.

“The slowdown in rental growth over 2024 will be down to a weaker labour market, slower earnings growth and growing affordability pressures limiting the pace at which rents can rise, particularly in southern England.

“Rents have room to rise above the UK average in regional cities where affordability is less of a constraint, but this won’t be the case indefinitely.”

Richard Davies, from London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “Rental growth has been driven by an imbalance between limited supply of new rental properties coming to the market and a growing population of renters.

“We believe that rents are likely to rise further over the next two years as employment remains high and competition for rental properties is sustained.

“However, we will see more supply coming to the market as rising yields have started to encourage more landlords back into the market and some financially-stretched homeowners are choosing to put their properties on the rental market in reaction to the jump in mortgage repayments.

“Therefore, whilst we do not foresee a change in demand, the addition of new supply is likely to have a dampening effect on rental growth over the next two years.

“As a result, we forecast a 5% increase in rents across the UK and London in 2024, followed by a drop to 3-3.5% in 2025 as the accumulation of new supply begins to soak up demand.”