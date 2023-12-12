Poundland group ‘cautiously optimistic’ despite profits slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundland group ‘cautiously optimistic’ despite profits slump

By Press Association
Pepco Group owns the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the UK (Pepco/PA)
Poundland’s owner has revealed annual profits slumped by more than a third as expansion and higher costs took their toll, but said it was “cautiously optimistic” for the year ahead.

Pepco Group, which owns the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the UK, posted a 35.8% constant currency drop in reported pre-tax profits to 147 million euros (£126 million) for the year to September 30.

Chief executive Andy Bond said the result was “disappointing” as the cost of opening another 668 stores across the group, as well as inflation and interest rate pressures, offset record sales of 5.6 billion euros (£4.8 billion), up 17.7%.

Poundland’s like-for-like sales lifted 5.6% over the year, but Pepco said trading since the start of the year financial year had been “mixed” across its brands, with overall group comparable sales down 3.1% in the eight weeks to November 26.

Poundland sales are “slightly above” year-on-year as weaker clothing sales drag on the overall performance, according to the group.

Pepco said: “While we expect the challenging trading conditions outlined above to continue in the near term, we are cautiously optimistic as we enter 2024.”

Mr Bond said the group was taking action to slow store openings and address higher costs to boost its bottom line.

He added: “While we expect industry-wide short-term sales challenges to continue, we are cautiously encouraged by recent third-party data pointing to an expected easing of certain pressures on household budgets, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe.

“We also continue to expect gross margin recovery throughout the year, and are already seeing encouraging signs here.”

The firm also confirmed that it has now opened 64 former Wilko stores under the Poundland brand.

It struck a deal in September to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

“The integration of Wilko stores into the Poundland brand provides the group with an exciting opportunity to accelerate the new store pipeline in the UK, with no additional central cost base increase,” the group said.