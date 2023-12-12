Proportion of mortgage balances in arrears at highest level since 2017

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Proportion of mortgage balances in arrears at highest level since 2017

By Press Association
The proportion of mortgage balances in arrears increased to the highest level in six years in the third quarter of this year, according to the Bank of England (PA)
The proportion of mortgage balances in arrears increased to the highest level in six years in the third quarter of this year.

The Bank of England said the proportion of the total loan balances with arrears, relative to all outstanding mortgage balances, increased on the quarter from 1.02% to 1.14% – the highest level since the second quarter of 2017.

According to the Mortgage Lenders and Administrators statistics, the value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears increased by 11.4% from the previous quarter to £18.8 billion. This was 44.0% higher than a year earlier.

The value of new mortgage commitments (lending agreed to be advanced in the coming months) decreased by 16.5% from the previous quarter to £51.5 billion and was 41.4% lower than a year earlier.

Many lenders have signed up to a Mortgage Charter, offering various options for homeowners struggling to keep up repayments.

Lenders have been encouraging struggling borrowers to get in touch and have said they stand ready to help.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Arrears have reared their ugly heads, with total mortgage arrears up over 10% in a quarter and rising by almost half in a year. As a proportion of the total amount lent in mortgages, it hasn’t been this high since the middle of 2017.”

She added: “The pain is far from over. Given the predominance of fixed rates in the market, the squeeze on our finances caused by sharply higher rates isn’t going to come as a short, sharp shock, but as a nasty squeeze on a small section of the mortgage market each month, over a horribly prolonged period of time. With so many people moving from a fixed rate of less than 2% to around 6%, it’s no surprise that so many are hitting a brick wall financially.

“If you’re struggling to make payments, it’s tempting to put your head in the sand, but the sooner you face the problem, the easier it will be to tackle. Your mortgage company has an obligation to offer help – which can mean anything from a payment holiday, to stretching your mortgage over a longer period to make the monthly payments more affordable, or temporarily switching to an interest-only deal. So if you feel there’s nowhere to turn, it’s worth getting in touch and asking for help.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor, said: “Falling into mortgage arrears, or failing to make timely payments, can have a more significant financial impact on those with larger mortgages. The higher monthly obligation makes it challenging to catch up on missed payments, leading to increased financial strain and potential consequences like foreclosure.

“But lenders have readied themselves for a tsunami of customers seeking assistance with their home loans amid the uptick in mortgage rates and broader cost-of-living pressures on household budgets.”