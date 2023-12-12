Average quoted home insurance price rose by 36.1% annually in October – index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Average quoted home insurance price rose by 36.1% annually in October – index

By Press Association
The typical quoted price of home insurance jumped by more than a third in the 12 months to October, according to Consumer Intelligence (Victoria Jones/PA)
The typical quoted price of home insurance jumped by more than a third in the 12 months to October, according to Consumer Intelligence (Victoria Jones/PA)

The typical quoted price of home insurance jumped by more than a third (36.1%) in the 12 months to October, according to an index.

The average of the five cheapest quotes for a buildings and contents policy now stands at £227, financial services insights provider Consumer Intelligence said.

Consumer Intelligence’s data for the three months to October indicated a slowdown in quoted price rises, at 8.5% compared with 9.9% in the previous three months.

But the firm suggested that insurers may look to recover the cost of claims from the recent storms.

Laura Vas, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence, said: “Homeowners with prior claims may see additional increases in coming months following recent storm damage, although insurers could spread the claim costs across all policy holders driving further market inflation.”

The research used price comparison websites and the calculations involve taking an average from the five cheapest premiums.

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers said: “Home insurers continue to support their customers after a year of turbulent weather with storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi and surges in both subsidence and burst pipe damage claims.

“Despite our increasingly unpredictable weather, insurers remain committed to offering competitively priced home insurance. It may still pay to shop around for the policy that best meets your needs.”