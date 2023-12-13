Boss of Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain quits weeks after legal settlement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain quits weeks after legal settlement

By Press Association
The boss of Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has stepped down just weeks after the group agreed a £615 million settlement to resolve a probe into alleged bribery at a former Turkish subsidiary.

The gambling giant said Jette Nygaard-Andersen requested to leave the role with immediate effect and will be replaced by non-executive director Stella David on an interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed.

The group said Ms Nygaard-Andersen’s decision comes after the gambling giant reached an agreement with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) to settle an investigation into the group over activities at the Turkish-facing business that it sold in 2017, but it did not specify a reason for her departure.

Entain chairman Barry Gibson cheered the resolution of the probe and the agreement, praising Ms Nygaard-Andersen for her “exceptional leadership during what has been a hugely challenging period”.

He said: “It is no exaggeration to say that the HMRC investigation posed a number of threats to our group.”

He added: “Had the matter not been resolved by way of a deferred prosecution agreement, the consequences to the company and all of its stakeholders could have been disproportionate.”

But Ms Nygaard-Andersen has reportedly come under increasing pressure from activist shareholders, and amid internal discontent over her leadership, as the group has seen its share price languish, according to a recent Financial Times report.

Entain’s share price has slumped by nearly 40% in the past six months alone.

Ms Nygaard-Andersen said: “The past three years have been rewarding and challenging in equal measure.

“The resolution of the HMRC investigation into the legacy business, which was sold by a former management team in 2017, offers a clean inflection point for me and for Entain.

“The group is now safe, stable and sustainable and I believe that this is the right time to move on to other business and career opportunities.”

Previously a non-executive director at the firm, Ms Nygaard-Andersen was appointed to the top job in January 2021 following the departure of her predecessor, Shay Segev, after just six months in the role.

Entain’s recent settlement came after authorities started investigating the suppliers in 2019, and a year later turned their gaze on the GVC Group, which subsequently rebranded to Entain.

The company was alleged to not have adequate procedures in place to prevent bribery. It said that the investigation had looked at former employees and suppliers.