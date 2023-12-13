Poundland hires almost 1,000 former Wilko workers

Poundland has hired 962 former Wilko employees as it continues to reopen stores snapped up from the collapsed high street rival.

It comes after Poundland agreed to buy up to 71 Wilko shops in September, after Wilko tumbled into administration in the face of mounting debts and weak customer demand.

Poundland said it has now converted 64 former Wilko shops and expects to open remaining shops in the acquired units next year.

The discounter said 826 former Wilko employees have been hired to work on hourly paid contracts at the reopened shops, while a further 122 have been hired to work as store managers or assistant store managers.

A further 14 former Wilko workers have also been hired to work at Poundland’s main support centre in Walsall.

Simon Wells, people director at Poundland, said: “I really want to thank the Poundland team for their extraordinary efforts in making so many roles available, so quickly, to those affected by the administration of Wilko.

“We know by keeping our promise to reopen former Wilko stores in such numbers, and at such pace, we’ve made a big difference to hundreds of people.

“We’re incredibly proud that so many former Wilko team members have now chosen to continue their careers here at Poundland.”