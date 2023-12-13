Network Rail slashes compensation payouts to customers by £97m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Network Rail slashes compensation payouts to customers by £97m

By Press Association
Network Rail said its costs have increased (Network Rail/PA)
Network Rail said its costs have increased (Network Rail/PA)

The company that manages Britain’s railways has said it was responsible for fewer delays in the six months to September, saving it around £97 million.

Network Rail said its revenue increased by £610 million in the half-year period, largely because of inflation-linked price rises.

The increase in charges added £229 million to the company’s revenue, which hit £5.3 billion.

But the business also said a reduction in the compensation it paid to customers because of fewer delays and cancellations attributed to Network Rail boosted revenue by £97 million.

The company said its operating costs increased £398 million to £3.8 billion in the six months, with the largest contributor to this being a £137 million rise in its energy bills.

It saw its pre-tax loss narrow significantly from £980 million a year earlier to £82 million in the most recent period. Most of the loss was due to how the company valued some of its bonds.

A spokesman said: “Whilst Network Rail reached a settlement with its employees last March, train performance overall continues to be impacted by industrial action by train crews and drivers.

“This continues to hamper rail recovery.

“Nevertheless, passenger numbers increased by around 19% year on year to around 89% of the pre-Covid levels.”

Network Rail revealed that the value of Britain’s railway network increased from £82.7 billion at the end of March to £88.6 billion at the end of September.

The company has been trying to slash its costs by around £4 billion.

“The impact of inflation, tight public finances and the need to invest more to manage the impact of more frequent extreme weather on the infrastructure means that our funding will need to go further than ever before,” it said.

“We are committed to delivering extensive investments across the length and breadth of the network.

“In addition to improvements to safety, we’ll work to boost train performance, usher in new technologies, invest significantly more funds to tackle climate change as well as make £3.6 billion of efficiency savings.”