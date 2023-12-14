Dinosaur-themed coins unveiled by the Royal Mint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dinosaur-themed coins unveiled by the Royal Mint

By Press Association
A Tyrannosaurus coin is part of the Royal Mint’s new collection (Royal Mint/PA)
Dinosaur-themed collectable coins have been unveiled by the Royal Mint, in collaboration with the Natural History Museum.

The three-coin collection will see the tyrannosaurus, stegosaurus and diplodocus each appear on their own coin.

Each dinosaur has been designed by paleo-artist Robert Nicholls, with guidance from Professor Paul Barrett at the Natural History Museum.

A selection of the coins available will feature colour, depicting the dinosaurs and their environment.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are excited to reveal the roar-some new collectable 50p coins by the Royal Mint, featuring some of the most legendary and mighty dinosaurs of all time – including tyrannosaurus, stegosaurus, and diplodocus.

A stegosaurus coin
A stegosaurus coin (Royal Mint/PA)

“For nearly 200 million years, dinosaurs roamed the Earth so it’s fitting that they are honoured forever on an official UK coin. Seeing these dinosaurs on a 50p coin we hope it will delight and inspire both current and budding palaeontologists for years to come.

“Our team of craftspeople have faithfully reproduced Robert Nicholls’ technical drawings to ensure each dinosaur appears in fine detail. Recreating the mighty Tyrannosaurus on the tiny canvas of a fifty pence takes a lot of skill, and we’re really proud of the result.”

Mr Nicholls said of his designs: “I have dedicated my life to bringing extinct animals back to life through art, I started drawing dinosaurs as soon as I could hold a pencil – it is my obsession.”

This is the third coin collection in the Mint’s Tales of the Earth series, celebrating awe-inspiring ancient creatures and dinosaurs.

A diplodocus coin
A diplodocus coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Maxine Lister, head of licensing at the Natural History Museum, said: “We are thrilled to continue our work with the Royal Mint on the Tales of the Earth series.

“Dinosaurs have long since sparked feelings of curiosity and awe, and it is brilliant to see three of the most iconic specimens – including a nod to the nation’s favourite dinosaur, Dippy – immortalised on a 50p coin. We hope that this collection will help all, young and old, to share in the wonder of our natural world.”

The collectable 50p coin series featuring tyrannosaurus, stegosaurus and diplodocus is available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website, with colour editions of the coin also available. The first collectable 50p coin available to buy will be the one featuring the tyrannosaurus. Prices start from £11.