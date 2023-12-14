Water firms told to ‘redouble efforts’ to help vulnerable customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water firms told to ‘redouble efforts’ to help vulnerable customers

By Press Association
Water firms will be expected to provide high standards of service and support for those who are sick, have a disability or have mental health problems (PA)
Water firms have been told to “redouble their efforts” to help vulnerable customers as they prepare to raise bills.

Ofwat has announced minimum standards for companies to ensure customers who need extra help are identified and their needs recorded.

The new vulnerability guidance says firms will be expected to provide high standards of service and support for those who are sick, have a disability or have mental health problems.

It follows a consultation which attracted more than 30 responses from organisations including Scope, Age UK and Mencap.

Ofwat said it also planned to take firms’ consideration of the vulnerability guidance into account as part of its licence conditions.

Lynn Parker, senior director for casework, customers and enforcement, said: “With customer bills likely to rise, it is vital that companies redouble their efforts to improve the service they offer, especially to those who are most vulnerable.

“This new guidance makes clear the level of support we expect all companies to provide to customers who may need extra help for whatever reason.

“If they do not do so, we will take action and hold them to account.”

Ofwat also published its latest cost of living report that found that 50% of bill payers in England and Wales continued to struggle “fairly frequently” over the last year with household bills, increasing to 65% of those with a long-term illness, health condition or disability.

It found awareness of support available for those struggling has continued to remain low.

Ofwat encouraged anyone who is struggling to pay a water bill to contact their supplier for advice to reduce bills or smooth payments or for help with debt.

Consumer Council for Water policy manager Janine Shackleton said: “This guidance will help to ensure water companies make it much clearer to people that extra help is available and exactly what support they should expect to receive.

“Awareness of additional support though remains far too low and the industry as a whole needs to do a much better job of ensuring people are aware this extra help exists.”