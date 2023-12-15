H&M sales fall back after warm weather dented September shopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

H&M sales fall back after warm weather dented September shopping

By Press Association
H&M Group has reported stagnant sales in recent months (Mike Egerton/PA)
H&M Group has reported stagnant sales in recent months as the international fashion retailer faces a slowdown in consumer spending and the knock-on impact of closing stores in Russia.

Between September and November, net sales fell by 4% in local currencies compared with the same period last year, totalling 62.6 billion Swedish krona (£4.8 billion).

The Swedish group, which also owns brands Weekday and Monki, and higher-end chains & Other Stories and Arket, is the world’s second largest fashion retailer with more than 4,000 stores, behind Zara owner Inditex.

However, the quarterly sales update showed an improvement from the 10% decline that the firm warned it would face in September.

H&M said it was expecting sales to tumble as unusually hot weather across many European markets dented demand for autumn ranges.

High street fashion firm H&M had warned its September sales would be affected by unseasonably warm weather (Alamy/PA)

Analysts at Jefferies suggested the improved performance reflects a return to colder weather in October and November, after the unseasonably warm September.

But the retailer has fallen further behind rival Inditex which announced strong sales ahead of Christmas earlier this week.

The Spanish owner of Zara, Bershka and Pull & Bear said sales jumped by 14% over the six weeks to December 11, adding that its autumn/winter collection was “well received” by shoppers.

Over the three months to October, sales grew by about 7% to 8.8 billion euros (£7.6 billion).

H&M has seen its trading take a hit from discontinuing operations in Russia and Belarus, over the war in Ukraine.

The group, which was founded in Sweden in 1947 and listed in Stockholm, will publish a full-year report at the end of January.