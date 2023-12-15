Government U-turn over plan for new train ticket retailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government U-turn over plan for new train ticket retailer

By Press Association
Plans to create a Government-backed online train ticket retailer have been axed just days after a regulator warned private companies are charging hidden fees (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Plans to create a Government-backed online train ticket retailer have been axed just days after a regulator warned private companies are charging hidden fees.

The Department for Transport (DfT) highlighted the “important role” of the private sector as it announced the U-turn.

The proposal for a new website and app to sell tickets was introduced in May 2021 by then-transport secretary Grant Shapps in a bid to make the process simpler.

This was due to be a responsibility of planned public sector body Great British Railways (GBR), and would have rivalled ticket retailers run by private companies.

On Monday, the Office of Rail and Road published a report stating that seven businesses, including Trainline, use drip pricing, which involves charges being added to advertised low prices.

The regulator’s review found that booking fees ranged from 45p per ticket to £6.45 per transaction.

In February, Transport Secretary Mark Harper pledged to enhance the role of the private sector in Britain’s railways.

Announcing the decision not to create a new ticket retailer, the DfT insisted it is “committed to improving passenger experience on the railways”.

It said in a statement: “The private sector plays an important role in driving innovation and attracting more customers to the railway.”

It went on: “We are focused on opening up railway data and systems, lowering barriers to entry for independent rail ticket retailers to improve passenger experience.

“We are confirming that we are not pursuing plans to deliver a centralised Great British Railways online rail ticket retailer.

“Train operators will continue to retail to passengers online alongside existing third-party retailers while we develop measures to spur further competition in the online rail ticket retail market to make things better for passengers.”

Trainline shares rose by 14.5% in early trading on Friday following the DfT’s announcement.

Shares in the business dropped by around a quarter when the Government proposals were first unveiled in May 2021.