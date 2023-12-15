More than a quarter of people worried about affording Christmas – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a quarter of people worried about affording Christmas – ONS

By Press Association
More than a quarter of people in the UK are worried about affording their Christmas plans, the ONS found (Alamy/PA)
More than a quarter of people in the UK are worried about affording their Christmas plans, as households look to cut down on spending this festive season, according to a new survey.

Some 28% reported feeling worried about being able to afford the things they planned to do this Christmas, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

Households feeling the squeeze as living costs continue to rise have been taking action to manage spending during the typically busier shopping season.

Nearly half said they were planning to spend less on Christmas food and presents, while 39% planned to shop earlier this year to spread the costs.

More than a quarter of people said they were using, or planned to use, personal savings to cover the cost of Christmas food and gifts.

The ONS’s survey also showed a significant proportion of adults felt unable to keep warm this winter.

About a fifth said that they were occasionally, hardly ever or never able to keep comfortably warm in their home in the past two weeks.

And nearly half reported using less fuel such as gas or electricity in their home because of rising bills, although it was lower than the 56% who said so in a similar period last year.

It comes as the average household energy bill will rise by £94 a year from January after regulator Ofgem increased the price cap in response to rising wholesale prices.

The price cap will go up from the current £1,834 for a typical dual fuel household to £1,928 from January 1.

The figure is an average across households rather than an absolute cap on bills, so those who use more will pay more.