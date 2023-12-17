Older shoppers embracing buy-now-pay-later options such as Klarna – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Older shoppers embracing buy-now-pay-later options such as Klarna – research

By Press Association
About one in eight Klarna customers in the UK are aged over 60, the payments provider said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
About one in eight Klarna customers in the UK are aged over 60, the payments provider said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The baby boomer generation is showing signs of embracing buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) payment options, with about one in eight Klarna customers in the UK being aged over 60.

Klarna said that the 60-plus group is the fastest-growing age segment.

Over-60s are particularly likely to use the platform to shop for furniture and home essentials, Klarna added.

The top categories of products bought using Klarna has been evolving with the age demographic of its customers.

Back in 2019, the top three categories were clothing and shoes, followed by health and beauty and home and garden.

But now, while clothing and shoes is still at the top, home and garden has moved into second place and leisure, sport and hobbies has become the third most popular category, Klarna said.

Klarna quoted 74-year-old customer Vivienne Hall, who said: “I use Klarna because I can get things when I want them and can budget easily with the three payments.”

She said she started using Klarna after seeing the payment option on a fashion retailer’s website.

Ms Hall, who lives near Manchester, said she normally uses BNPL services about once every two months and uses it to buy items she would not be able to afford in one go.

She uses Klarna’s app to see what needs paying off and when, or to make payments early.

BNPL can be a way for people to spread the cost of their purchases, interest-free. But concerns have been raised that some people could end up taking on too much debt, which could end up being difficult and costly to pay off.

A guide for lenders in September 2023 from credit information company Experian found that use of BNPL is continuing to grow.

Experian’s analysis indicated that the largest user base is people aged 39 or younger, representing more than half (57%) of users.

But, during 2023, the fastest growth had come from older, less risky customers aged 45 to 64, Experian found.

Its report said BNPL “is no longer a niche credit product”, adding: “Of the 5.9 million unique customers using BNPL, approximately 32% do not hold a credit card, of the 68% that do, 13% don’t carry a balance, with a further 49% having at least 50% of their total credit limit on their card available to them.”

Experian’s report said that, while it would be wrong to say pockets of risk do not exist: “Despite the popular BNPL narrative being on arrears emergence, delinquency, and financial vulnerability, we see the vast majority of BNPL transactions being repaid on time.”