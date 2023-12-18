Cutting corners could see Christmas bargain hunters being scammed, warns bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cutting corners could see Christmas bargain hunters being scammed, warns bank

By Press Association
Christmas shoppers are being warned by HSBC UK to be careful about being scammed when looking for a last-minute deal (Tim Goode/PA)
Christmas shoppers are being warned by a major bank not to be scammed when looking for a last-minute “bargain”.

The average value of payments to scammers over Christmas last year jumped by around £70 compared with the same period in 2021, according to data from HSBC UK.

Its data indicates that, between Christmas and New Year 2022, the average value of a scam payment reported to it was around £826.

This was around 9% or £69 higher than the average reported scam payment of around £757 over the same period in 2021.

The number of reported scams also increased over the festive period in 2022, compared with the same period 2021, meaning that, in total, the overall value of scams reported to HSBC UK was more than a third (35%) higher between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve 2022, compared with the same period in 2021.

New research carried out by YouGov among nearly 2,200 people for HSBC UK found four in 10 (40%) would consider making a payment directly to a seller rather than through the app or website if it meant they potentially secured a bargain.

But this could put consumers at risk of falling for a purchase scam – where goods are shoddy or never arrive.

David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud, said: “We know with increased cost of living, and when money is tight, people are more likely to seek out a bargain, but we also know that cutting corners to cut costs puts our consumers’ money at risk.

“Our research shows that potentially millions of people are willing to make payments outside of an approved app or online payment process, opening themselves up to scammers who are preying on those willing to take the risk.

“We know that scammers are still present over the festive period, and with busy families who might be more easily distracted they could be easy prey for scammers who have no concern for the mental or financial wellbeing of their victims, or whether it ruins Christmas or New Year.

“They are only interested in getting your money, not the impact it will have on you, your family or your finances.”