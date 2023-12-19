Google rolls out upgrade to AI chatbot Bard across UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Google rolls out upgrade to AI chatbot Bard across UK

By Press Association
Google has launched its revamped artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, in the UK as part of the global roll out of its next-generation model designed to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT (Alamy/PA)
Google has launched an upgrade to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, in the UK as part of the global roll-out of its next-generation model designed to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The US tech giant and its London-based Deepmind division unveiled its long-promised new foundation model, Gemini, in Bard across the US and in more than 170 countries earlier this month, but had initially delayed the launch in the UK.

It will now be available across Bard in Britain, with other countries and languages set to follow “in the near future”.

Google’s Gemini model was launched initially in the US and other countries earlier this month (Google/PA)

Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai hailed Gemini as its “most capable” generative AI model yet and the biggest upgrade to Bard since it launched earlier this year.

It will initially power text-based prompts, but Google said Gemini will expand to be “multi-modal” in the coming months, meaning it will be able to operate and combine different types of information across words, pictures, video and sound.

Debbie Weinstein, Google UK managing director and vice president, said: “From Shakespeare’s sonnets to Bowie’s ballads, the UK has a long and rich history of artistic and creative achievement; and the improved capabilities of Bard, powered by Gemini Pro, will supercharge that imagination.

“I can’t wait to see the results of a combination of the UK’s brilliant minds and Bard’s boundless possibilities.”

It comes as rapid advances in AI pick up pace, following ChatGPT’s latest release in March, with Google following suit amid a wave of next-generation generative AI models, which experts predict will be significantly more advanced.

Google claims Gemini is the first AI model to beat “human experts” in its range of intelligence tests.

The firm confirmed on launch earlier this month that it was granting the UK AI safety institute – unveiled at the Government’s recent AI Summit – with access to its most powerful AI models.

Google has fine-tuned Gemini Pro – one of three levels of the model – to be more capable in areas such as understanding, summarising, reasoning, coding and planning.

It is also working hard to further extend its capabilities for future versions, including advances in planning and memory and giving better responses.

Gemini will also be built into its Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, powering new features such as “summarise” in its recorder app, as well as “smart reply” in Google keyboard, starting with WhatsApp messaging.

The model will also be available across more products and services “in the coming months”, such as Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI, which is Google’s AI-powered cloud assistant, according to the group.

The group said it will be building in safeguards while working “collaboratively” with governments and experts to help head off the mounting risks from AI.

Gemini is the result of a “large scale” collaboration effort between teams across Google, including Deepmind and Google Research, according to the group.