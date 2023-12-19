De La Rue cheers half-year earnings after currency demand rebound

Banknote printer De La Rue has cheered a better-than-expected first half and revealed a more than doubling of its currency order book since September on a recovery in global demand.

The group, which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the world, posted an underlying operating profit of £7.9 million for the six months to September 30.

This was down from £9.3 million a year ago but better than its expectations of breakeven.

On a statutory basis, it remained in the red with pre-tax losses widening to £16.8 million from £15.9 million a year earlier.

It said the recovery in demand for currency has seen orders jump to £219.8 million from £105.4 million since the half-year alone.

The currency bounce back is being driven by inflation, meaning goods and services cost more, and as governments have largely run down the stocks built up during the pandemic.

But the group kept its full-year outlook unchanged, for underlying earnings “in the early £20 million range” as it cautioned over “a number of significant operational uncertainties” in its two main divisions.

Clive Vacher, chief executive of De La Rue, said: “De La Rue’s robust performance in the first half reflects the important actions that we have taken since 2020 to make the company resilient to changing market conditions.

“These actions have allowed us to navigate a downturn over the past 18 months, particularly in currency, and I am pleased that the market is now showing signs of continuing recovery.”

De La Rue, which has a separate authentication division providing software for governments and businesses, posted a pre-tax loss during the year to March having repeatedly issued profit warnings to shareholders.

Earlier this year, it revealed that demand for banknotes had slumped to the weakest level for 20 years.

But in recent months, it has seen demand for currency pick up and has also been trimming its debt pile.

It said net debt stood at £82 million at the end of the half year, edging lower than £82.4 million a year earlier and better than the £100 million initially guided for.

The business has cut costs over the past few years in efforts to strengthen its finances against weaker market conditions.