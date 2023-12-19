Superdry warns over profits as warm autumn chills sales of winter ranges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdry warns over profits as warm autumn chills sales of winter ranges

By Press Association
Superdry has warned its profits will be worse than expected (Ian West/PA)
Superdry has warned its profits will be worse than expected, blaming a tough consumer retail market and abnormally warm autumn weather delaying sales of its crucial autumn/winter range.

The fashion chain has been cutting costs, clearing stock and selling off assets this year as part of efforts to boost profits.

But a warm spell across the UK and Europe during September spoiled sales for the brand, known for its jackets and hoodies.

Retail sales fell by 13% over the six months to the end of October, with shopping impacted by the weather as well as a later start to its end-of-season summer sale.

Online shopping was also affected by the group reducing spending on digital marketing, it said.

Wholesale, where the business sells its products to other retailers, tumbled by more than 40% year-on-year, which Superdry said was partly expected after deciding to exit its US operations.

Despite colder temperatures sweeping the continent in recent months, it revealed that sales remained down by about 7% over the past six weeks, compared with last year.

Trading has been “significantly” below expectations, and profits for the year are expected to reflect the weaker sales, Superdry warned.

Julian Dunkerton, founder and chief executive of Superdry, said: “Whilst we have seen modest signs of improvement through the recent spell of colder weather, current trading has remained challenging, and this is reflected in the weaker than expected business performance.”

Superdry
Superdry said unusually mild autumn weather had delayed sales of its autumn/winter clothing range (Superdry/PA)

Mr Dunkerton returned to lead the retailer in 2019 after a boardroom battle which saw him criticise the previous management for presiding over the chain’s decline.

In September, Superdry reported deepening losses after reflecting on an “exceptionally challenging” year, with it agreeing to borrow more than £100 million from lenders over the past year.

But it is in the midst of a turnaround plan to improve performance, and is on track to make £35 million in cost savings within the latest financial year.

The firm also received about £30 million from the sale of its South Asian intellectual property assets, after agreeing to a joint venture deal with Indian retailer Reliance Brands.

Earlier this year, Superdry said it was closing eight UK franchised stores but denied that the move was part of its cost-saving efforts.