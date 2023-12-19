Average cost of home insurance payout has surged by 64% – ABI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average cost of home insurance payout has surged by 64% – ABI

By Press Association
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
The average cost of a home insurance payout has surged by 64% annually, according to an industry body.

In the year to September 30, the average sum paid out by home insurers was £4,096 – a 64% increase on the average cost of £2,491 for a claim in the previous year – the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.

The average cost of a flood claim has increased by 53% over the same period, from £11,018 to £16,905.

The cost of putting a subsidence claim right has also jumped over the same timeframe, from £9,042 to £11,515 – a 27% annual increase.

In total, across the year ending September 30, home insurers paid out £832 million, up by 17% on the £713 million paid over the same period the previous year.

The general increase in the cost of living has had an impact on the costs borne by insurers, with higher prices of raw materials, energy, fuel and labour playing a part.

Shortages of both materials and labour have also been a factor.

On top of this, extreme temperatures have triggered claims, with a surge in subsidence claims being seen by insurers following hot summer weather as well as a spate of burst pipe claims following last winter’s cold snap.

Louise Clark, the ABI’s property insurance policy adviser, said: “As well as being the roof over our heads, the home is for most people their biggest asset, so it is vital that it is protected against unwanted, expensive and distressing events.

“From extreme weather, to fire to burglary, insurers continue to support their customers should the worst happen.”

Flooding following Storm Babet
Flooding following Storm Babet in October (Jacob King/PA)

The figures do not include claims for Storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi, which the ABI recently estimated will lead to £560 million in payouts for damaged homes, businesses and vehicles.

The ABI’s property insurance premium tracker, which is based on the prices customers actually pay for their cover rather than quotes, indicates that, in the third quarter of this year, the average price paid for a combined home buildings and contents policy was £350.

This is a 15% or £46 increase, compared with the third quarter of 2022.

The average cost of a contents policy, at £126, rose by 10% annually.

The average price paid for buildings-only insurance was £273, a 19% increase on the same period last year. This in part reflected increases in the costs of building materials, the ABI said.