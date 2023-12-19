EasyJet secures shareholder approval for 157 new planes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

EasyJet secures shareholder approval for 157 new planes

By Press Association
EasyJet has confirmed an order for 157 new planes after receiving shareholder approval, the airline said (Alamy/PA)
EasyJet has confirmed an order for 157 new planes after receiving shareholder approval, the airline said.

It has agreed with manufacturer Airbus to purchase 101 A321neo and 56 A320neo aircraft.

They are due to be delivered between October 2028 and September 2034.

EasyJet said there are “limited delivery slots” available for narrow body aircraft until at least 2029.

An existing order for 35 A320neo planes will be converted into the larger A321neo model.

EasyJet said the announcement will enable it to boost its capacity and increase fuel efficiency, as it completes its programme of replacing older A319 aircraft and half of its A320ceo planes.

The airline first announced the order for 157 new planes in October after making a record profit in the three months to the end of September of between £650 million and £670 million.

This was driven by an 8% increase in passenger numbers and a 9% rise in fares compared with the same period last year.

The airline received shareholder approval for the order on Tuesday.

Its biggest shareholder is the family of founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We are very pleased to be able to confirm this significant order, which not only enables easyJet to replace its older aircraft with more efficient aircraft – a core component of our net zero roadmap – but also provides us the ability for disciplined growth, including the significant opportunity that upgauging brings.

“With this order, easyJet will be able to continue to cement its leading position at Europe’s primary airports and so we look forward to working in partnership with Airbus in the years to come.”

Airbus chief commercial officer and head of international Christian Scherer said: “Airbus is delighted to be accompanying easyJet in its fleet growth and renewal.

“Its Airbus fleet allows easyJet to differentiate its offering in its competitive market with the most state-of-the-art, modern and comfortable aircraft.

“EasyJet and Airbus both are strong advocates for the decarbonisation of the aviation sector and so this significant investment into the most fuel-efficient and SAF (sustainable aviation fuel)-capable aircraft is a testimony to our joint commitment in this respect.

“Bravo easyJet, and thank you.”