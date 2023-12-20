Tortilla flags slower-than-expected sales growth as consumers remain stretched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tortilla flags slower-than-expected sales growth as consumers remain stretched

By Press Association
Mexican fast-casual restaurant chain Tortilla has flagged subdued consumer confidence leading to lower-than-expected sales growth (Tortilla/PA)
The UK’s largest Mexican fast-casual restaurant chain, Tortilla, has flagged subdued consumer confidence and thinning high streets leading to lower-than-expected sales growth.

But the group said it is planning to grow in busier areas and improve its brand awareness outside London.

Tortilla Mexican Grill, which has nearly 70 stores in the UK and several franchised outlets in the United Arab Emirates, said revenues are set to increase by nearly 14% to £66 million over 2023, compared with 2022.

On a like-for-like basis, which strips out the impact of new stores opened during the year, sales are expected to grow by 3.7% year on year.

The performance is slightly below the firm’s previous predictions due to subdued consumer confidence affecting demand for eating out, especially during the last few months of the year, Tortilla said.

Burrito chain Tortilla has reported a surge in revenues (Giles Christopher/Tortilla/PA)
Tortilla said its restaurants in London have performed better over 2023 than outside the capital (Giles Christopher/Tortilla/PA)

It comes as UK inflation fell sharply in October and November, but consumers and businesses continue to grapple with higher food and electricity prices.

High streets have been affected by fewer visitors in recent months, especially in smaller cities and towns outside London, Tortilla said.

But the burrito and tacos chain revealed that its London stores, which total more than 40, are more well-known to consumers and have performed well.

The company has been taking steps to cut costs after swinging to a loss during the year, including across its supply chain, energy spending and productivity.

But it flagged that the national minimum wage increasing from April will bump up staff costs.

As a result of cost-saving measures, Tortilla said it expects to report adjusted earnings in the range of £4.5 million to £4.6 million for the full year.

Chief executive Richard Morris said: “During 2023 Tortilla has made important strategic progress. We have continued to open new sites in line with our long-term growth strategy, increased like-for-like sales, and implemented several initiatives to enhance profitability during the second half.”

“As a management team we are taking proactive actions to adapt to the changing market environment.

“We know that in buoyant eating-out markets where the Tortilla brand is well-known we outperform.”

Tortilla said it is planning to spend more on marketing to help improve its brand awareness next year, as cost-of-living pressures continue to affect demand for eating out.

It also revealed it has secured an “exciting pipeline” of new stores in busy city centres and shopping centres, which is expected to help drive earnings growth next year.