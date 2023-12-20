2023 has been ‘comeback year’ for spending on live events, says bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2023 has been ‘comeback year’ for spending on live events, says bank

By Press Association
This year has been a ‘comeback year’ for spending on live events, according to HSBC UK’s analysis of its customers’ habits (Peter Byrne/PA)
With panto season in full swing, 2023 has been a “comeback year” for spending on live events, according to a major bank’s analysis of its customers’ habits.

HSBC UK, which analysed customers’ debit and credit card spending, said the number of transactions made for live events more than doubled in the month of August 2023, compared with the month of January 2020.

The average customer is currently spending between £50 and £60 per month on live events, with women being more likely to buy tickets for live events than men, the bank found.

HSBC also recorded a 117% rise in transactions for theatre productions, when comparing the month of January 2020 with May 2023.

A YouGov survey of more than 2,100 people on behalf of HSBC UK in November indicated that people were more likely to have cut back on clothes shopping (42%) than music festivals (15%) this year, as households grappled with the cost-of-living squeeze.

Pella Frost, head of everyday banking at HSBC UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see our customers enjoying the return of live events after the pandemic closed the curtain on some of our favourite shows.

“It’s clear that, despite the current cost climate, consumers really value these experiences, but we urge everyone to remain vigilant and always purchase their tickets from official sources.

“Purchase scams are on the rise, especially at this time of year, so remember, if the price is too good to be true, it’s most likely a scam.”

Here are HSBC UK’s tips for staying safe when buying tickets for live events:

– Buy tickets only from the venue’s box office, official sellers or reputable fan websites.

– Do not click on social media, text or email links or attachments offering tickets, as they could link to fraudulent or malware websites.

– Avoid paying for tickets via bank transfer.

– Check sellers’ privacy and returns policies.

– Keep receipts until after the event.