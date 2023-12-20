Frasers Group buys Matches Fashion for £52m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frasers Group buys Matches Fashion for £52m

By Press Association
Matches Fashion has been bought by Frasers Group for £52m (Matches/PA)
Matches Fashion has been bought by Frasers Group for £52m (Matches/PA)

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has snapped up luxury clothing retailer Matches Fashion in a deal worth around £52 million.

Frasers, which owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, said it will buy Matches from its parent company, MF Intermediate Limited, a subsidiary of private equity firm Apax Partners.

It said the online retailer, which was bought by Apax in 2017, has been loss-making in recent years, reporting a loss of £33.5 million for the year to January 31.

The deal is the latest luxury acquisition by Frasers since undertaking its “elevation strategy” in recent years.

Frasers Group financials
Frasers Group owns House of Fraser among a number of other retailers (Aaron Chown/PA)

The group has bought brands such as Savile Row tailors Gieves & Hawkes as part of the plan, and increased investment in brands such as Hugo Boss.

Frasers chief executive Michael Murray said it is confident about the deal despite recent weakness in the luxury retail market amid pressure on consumer budgets.

The boss, who is also Mr Ashley’s son-in-law, said: “Matches has always been a leader in online luxury retail and has incredible relationships with its brand partners.

“This acquisition will strengthen Frasers’ luxury offering, further deepening our relationships and accelerating our mission to provide consumers with access to the world’s best brands.

“Whilst the global luxury environment is softer, we are confident that, by leveraging our industry-leading ecosystem, we will unlock synergies and drive profitable growth for Matches.”

Matches is run by former Asos chief Nick Beighton.

Mr Beighton said: “Since I joined Matches last year, we have made good progress, sharpening our brand and product curation and improving the day-to-day operations of the business.

“As a result, we have seen a resilient trading performance despite the challenging economic backdrop.”