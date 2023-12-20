London shares leap upwards after lower-than-expected inflation reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

London shares leap upwards after lower-than-expected inflation reading

By Press Association
The jump made it look more likely the FTSE could end 2023 slightly higher than it started the year (Yui Mok/PA)
The jump made it look more likely the FTSE could end 2023 slightly higher than it started the year (Yui Mok/PA)

Shares in the City leapt upwards on Wednesday as traders celebrated a lower-than-expected inflation reading in the morning.

The pre-Christmas bounce saw only eight companies trading in the red on the FTSE 100, while retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Ocado and Kingfisher crowded towards the top of the index.

NatWest bucked the trend among its rivals, becoming the only FTSE 100 bank to lose value on Wednesday, while Barclays was in the top five best performers on the day.

The FTSE 100 rose 77.65 points, or 1.02% to end the day at 7715.68.

CPI inflation fell to its lowest point in more than two years in November, new figures from the Office for National Statistics showed in the morning.

Prices rose 3.9% in the year to November, down from 4.6% in October and significantly below the 4.3% that had been forecast by taking an average of several economists’ predictions.

As the year draws close to the end, the jump on Wednesday made it look more likely that the FTSE could end 2023 slightly higher than it started the year. As markets closed on Wednesday afternoon the index was just a little over 2% higher in the year to date.

“The ghost of inflation has been transformed into Father Christmas for UK investors today,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“The drop in UK CPI delivered a timely Christmas present for the FTSE 100, taking it back to 7,700 and making it the strong performer of the day.

“While GBP bulls won’t like to see the drop in price inflation, for investors in UK plc there is hope that next year will bring more good news, in the form of rate cuts that can give the FTSE 100 a further boost.”

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.07%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 0.12%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe, the S&P 500 had gained 0.07%, while the Dow Jones was 0.04% higher.

On currency markets the pound was trading 0.53% lower against the dollar at 1.2666 and had dropped 0.26% against the euro at 1.1556.

There was little major news from London-listed companies on Wednesday. Frasers Group revealed that it had bought luxury brand Matches Fashion for around £52 million. Shares closed up 1%.

Shares in LGB Media performed less well as the LadBible owner revealed that profit from its Australia business declined. Shares fell by 5.3% on the news.

Tortilla Mexican Grill saw an even bigger drop, down 9.5%, because it told shareholders that sales would grow slower than expected. Revenue will rise nearly 14% in 2023, the brand said, but that was below previous forecasts.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Intertek, up 150p to 4,249p, Segro, up 28.4p to 907.8p, IMI, up 48p to 1,700p, Ocado, up 22.2p to 789p, and Barclays, up 3.98p to 151.64p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were NatWest Group, down 1p to 218p, Rightmove, down 1.2p to 563.8p, Endeavour Mining, down 3p to 1,814p, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, down 4p to 3,840p, and Intermediate Capital, down 1.5p to 1,693p.