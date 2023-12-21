Co-op Bank and Coventry Building Society in exclusive talks over possible merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op Bank and Coventry Building Society in exclusive talks over possible merger

By Press Association
The Co-operative Bank and Coventry Building Society have entered into exclusive talks over a possible merger (Alamy/PA)
The Co-operative Bank and Coventry Building Society have entered into talks over a possible merger of the two high street lenders.

Co-op Bank told investors it had begun “exclusive discussions” with the building society in order to “evaluate the merits of a combination” of the firms.

It follows speculation this year over a string of potential bidders for the lender which has turned around its financial performance and recovered its profits.

Potential bidders for the group were thought to at one stage include specialist lenders Shawbrook and Aldermore.

The bank is longer part of the wider Co-operative Group after parting ways in 2017 when it fell into deep financial difficulty.

It is now owned by a group of private equity investors including US-based JC Flowers and Bain Capital Credit who bought a stake in 2021.

The bank, which has about 2.5 million retail customers and says it is the UK’s leading ethical bank, said last month it was “exploring potential strategic opportunities” following its recovery and growth over the past three years.

Coventry Building Society is in talks over a possible merger with Co-op Bank (Alamy/PA)

A tie-up with Coventry Building Society could return it to a member ownership structure.

The once-flailing bank became profitable two years ago and more than quadrupled profits in 2022, under the leadership of chief executive Nick Slape who steered its turnaround.

It reported a pre-tax profit of about £80 million for the third quarter of the year, down by a fifth compared with the previous year.

Co-op Bank agreed to buy Sainsbury’s Bank’s mortgage portfolio in August for £464 million, taking on its approximately 3,500 customers.

Meanwhile, Coventry manages nearly £50 billion worth of mortgages, and more than £45 billion in savings balances.

Higher UK interest rates helped drive its profits higher this year, despite the lender saying it has paid out higher rates to savers than the market average.

Coventry said a deal would only take place “if it is determined by the society’s board to be in the best interests of current and future members”.

“There is no certainty that these exclusive discussions will result in a transaction,” Co-op Bank added.