Border Force warns over counterfeit electricals after pre-Christmas seizures

Border Force has warned consumers planning last-minute Christmas shopping to beware of counterfeits after revealing it seized more than £170,000 of fake electricals in the run-up to the festive season.

Operation Rivean, a concerted Border Force operation targeting electrical counterfeit products, ran for three weeks from November 20 and targeted counterfeit electricals being shipped into the UK as Christmas gifts.

The operation saw officers seize 250 counterfeit “Dyson”-branded haircare products, including fake Supersonic hair-dryers, as well as counterfeit copies of the Airwrap multi-styler, a hair styling tool, which would all have a combined retail value worth more than £98,000 were they genuine.

The counterfeit Dyson products would have been worth more than £98,000 were they genuine

Officers also seized 120 “GHD”-branded counterfeit hair styling tools, valued at £31,980, as well as 640 non-branded hair straighteners that were found to be a safety risk as they did not meet health and safety laws and standards.

Furthermore, 8,880 counterfeit “Oral B” and “Philips Sonicare” branded electronic toothbrush heads were also seized, worth more than £42,000.

MP Tom Pursglove, Minister for Legal Migration and Delivery, said: “We are determined to crack down on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods and the criminals that drive it.

“Counterfeit goods fund serious crime, endanger customers, harm legitimate businesses and contribute to the loss of tens of thousands of British jobs every year.

“Our Border Force officers have been working relentlessly to seize dangerous electrical counterfeit products, and I urge the public to buy genuine products for Christmas this year.”

According to the Intellectual Property Office, an estimated 98% of counterfeit electrical goods fail product safety tests, meaning they can damage other possessions, pose a fire-safety risk, as well as cause injury to the consumer and their family.

Giles Lane, senior legal counsel at Dyson, said: “We welcome UK Border Force’s continued efforts to protect consumers and our owners during this busy time of year. Consumers should be alert to the dangers of counterfeit products, particularly in the holiday season when counterfeiters capitalise on shoppers looking to secure a deal on their gifts.

“Genuine Dyson machines are the product of years of diligent research, development, and engineering. They contain the technology we are known for and are manufactured to our exacting quality, safety, and durability standards. Counterfeiters cut corners and make unsafe goods that put people at risk.”

“Shoppers looking to purchase the latest Dyson products are advised to buy directly from Dyson – via our website, Dyson Demo stores or trusted retailers.”

Border Force said Operation Rivean formed just part of its work to seize counterfeit products all year round.

So far this year, there have been more than 2,000 separate seizures, with almost one million counterfeit goods removed from the marketplace, which would have had a value of just under £200 million were they legitimate products.

Last week counterfeit “Apple”, “Samsung” and “PlayStation” products with a retail value of more than £500,000 were seized at Felixstowe Port.

Miles Rees, deputy director of intellectual property enforcement at the Intellectual Property Office, said “The sale of counterfeit goods is anything but a victimless crime. It has been estimated to contribute to over 80,000 job losses a year in the UK, diverting funds away from legitimate traders and into the hands of criminals.

“We are pleased to support the activity by UK Border Force to help disrupt the supply of such illicit goods and protect the public. As well as being linked to serious and organised criminality on a global scale, the trade in these goods presents real dangers for those using them, as they are not subject to the usual safety checks and very often are made to an extremely poor quality.”

Consumers who believe they have purchased counterfeit goods are advised to contact Action Fraud, their local Trading Standards office or visit the Citizens Advice website.

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report smuggling on GOV.UK.