Wind turbines beat production record as Storm Pia descends

The UK’s wind turbines generated a record amount of electricity on Thursday morning, the grid revealed.

Between 8am and 8.30am wind farms across Great Britain generated 21.8 gigawatts of electricity and supplied 56% of all the power that was being used from the grid.

Winds of over 80mph have been battering the UK with weather warnings in place for large parts of the country.

It beats the previous 21.6 GW record which was set in January this year.

National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said that the final figure could still change a little.

A person walking their dog at Hook Moor Wind Farm, near Leeds during Storm Pia. (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Today (21 December), wind generated a new high of 21.8GW electricity between 8:00-8:30, providing 56% of the generation mix,” the ESO said.

“This breaks the previous record set in January.

“We are still waiting for all the data to come through, so this figure might be adjusted slightly.”

The highest ever proportion of electricity generated by wind power was 69% in November this year.

Dan McGrail, the chief executive of trade body RenewableUK called on the Government to be “ambitious” when trying to get renewable energy providers to bid in next year’s auction to build new wind farms.

“Setting a new wind energy record is a great achievement to celebrate during this festive period,” he said.

“Wind power is taking centre stage in our modern clean energy mix, strengthening our energy security and keeping Britain powered up at the coldest, darkest time of the year.

“In the new year, the renewable energy industry will be working closely with the Government to ensure that we maximise investment in new projects, most critically through the next auction for new clean energy projects, to lower everyone’s energy bills and get us to net zero as fast as possible.

“We’re calling for ministers to be ambitious when they set out new parameters in March for next summer’s auction, which we hope will secure a record amount of new renewable energy capacity and boost jobs in the sector.”