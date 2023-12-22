Revolut swings to yearly loss as boss stays ‘committed’ to UK banking licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolut swings to yearly loss as boss stays ‘committed’ to UK banking licence

By Press Association
Banking app Revolut revealed it swung to a loss last year (Revolut/PA)
Banking app Revolut revealed it swung to a loss last year as it stood by longstanding hopes of securing a UK banking licence.

The fintech company had cheered its first profitable year in 2021 after cashing in on a rise in crypto trading and growing its customers.

But it reported a pre-tax loss of £25.4 million over 2022, slumping from a £39.8 million profit generated in 2021, according to its delayed annual report.

Credit losses on lending products surged from £1 million in 2021 to £5.2 million in 2022, amid higher interest rates and the company rolling out more credit products in some countries.

Costs across the business increased as it said it was “investing in future growth”, spending more on its expanding workforce and on advertising and marketing campaigns.

Revolut, which has more than 35 million customers across 38 countries, has a banking licence in the European Economic Area (EEA) where the majority of customers are based.

It means it can provide a full range of banking services such as lending, credit cards and managing customer deposits.

But it does not have a licence in the UK, despite submitting an application nearly three years ago.

The firm’s auditor BDO raised concerns about revenues of more than £475,000 in its 2021 results, due to issues with the design of Revolut’s IT systems, resulting in the delayed publication of its financial results.

But it said the issue had been “resolved” in the latest annual report, which could help remove a hurdle on its path to becoming a bank in the UK.

Co-founder and chief executive Nik Storonsky insisted that the group remains “committed to our ongoing UK banking licence application”.

Revolut’s chief executive Nik Storonsky said it remains ‘committed to our ongoing UK banking licence application’ (PA)

Meanwhile, the fintech saw its year-on-year revenues grow by 45% to £923 million.

The amount of cash in deposits swelled by 71% year-on-year, helping drive up the total assets on its balance sheet to £14 billion.

It also reported a 55% increase in customers on paid plans, which range from £3.99 a month to £45 a month.

More of its non-UK customers have transitioned to using the bank as their primary account, Revolut said, as it hopes to become a top choice for more people who want to “simplify all things money”.

Mr Storonsky said 2022 was “another great year for Revolut, one where we broke away from the pack of our competitors”.

He added: “We strengthened our financial position, grew our customer base, launched multiple new products, expanded into new markets, and bolstered our risk, compliance and governance infrastructure.

“Looking ahead, our focus is on continued growth across all our markets. We remain committed to our ongoing UK banking licence application in addition to bringing the Revolut app to new markets and customers around the world.”

Chairman Martin Gilbert said the firm had managed to grow “in spite of the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape”, adding: “We have a huge opportunity in front of us to become a primary financial services provider for customers globally.”