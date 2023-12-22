Car seller Lookers could cut hundreds of jobs after takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Car seller Lookers could cut hundreds of jobs after takeover

By Press Association
Car seller Lookers could cut hundreds of jobs after striking a takeover deal with a Canadian dealership giant (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Car seller Lookers could cut hundreds of jobs after striking a takeover deal with a Canadian dealership giant (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Car seller Lookers could cut hundreds of jobs after striking a takeover deal with a Canadian dealership giant.

The company said a number of roles across its operations were at risk of redundancy after the buyout completed this month, taking it off the London Stock Exchange where it was publicly listed for 50 years.

According to reporting by Reuters, some 945 jobs could be at risk as a result of restructuring.

Lookers, which has dealerships across the UK, and also offers car servicing and MOTs, was taken over by Global Auto Holdings in a deal worth £504 million.

The buyer, a bidding entity of Canada’s Alpha Auto Group, raised its offer for the Manchester-based dealership in the summer after Lookers’ biggest shareholder pulled out.

Alpha Auto and its private owner have more than 160 dealership groups around the world.

Lookers’ chief executive Mark Raban said the deal was in the best interests of all its shareholders.

But it has proved not to be good news for a number of the group’s approximately 6,500-strong workforce, who will lose their jobs as a result of the buyout.

A spokesperson for Lookers said: “Earlier in December, Lookers confirmed that a certain number of corporate and support roles that relate to its status as a listed company may be affected by a proposed programme now that the business is no longer listed on the London Stock Exchange.

“We have now completed a detailed review of our business and operations to keep the business efficient and ensure we have a manageable cost base.

“Unfortunately, a number of roles have been identified across our operations that are now at risk of redundancy.”

Lookers did not confirm the number of roles set to be affected by the redundancies.