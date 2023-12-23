Bank urges customers to ‘remain guarded’ against scams over festive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank urges customers to ‘remain guarded’ against scams over festive season

By Press Association
Santander UK said people should ‘think carefully’ before handing over any money (Alamy/PA)
Santander UK said people should ‘think carefully’ before handing over any money (Alamy/PA)

Fraudsters will continue to prey on people over the festive holidays, a bank is warning, with some customers reporting scams to it on Christmas Day.

Santander UK said two customers made claims on Christmas Day 2022 after falling victim to the family and friends WhatsApp impersonation scam.

On Boxing Day, claims were made for various purchases including cars and games consoles, as well as people reporting ticket scams related to football.

On New Year’s Day, Santander received further claims, including those involving WhatsApp scams, car purchases, and a fake travel agent scam.

WhatsApp impersonation scams involve criminals impersonating people that message recipients know and trust, including family members. They may send a message pretending to be a loved one, leading the conversation towards an urgent appeal for help and a need to transfer money.

Santander data covering December 25 2022 to January 1 2023 shows:

– 61 scam claims were submitted

– On Christmas Day itself, seven scam claims were logged, worth a total of £2,174

– On Boxing Day, 36 scam claims were submitted, totalling £37,884

– On New Year’s Day, 18 scam claims were submitted, totalling £34,533.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud risk management at Santander, said: “Christmas should be the most wonderful time of the year but unfortunately there are criminals out there trying to be the grinch who stole Christmas.

“As people enjoy the festivities with loved ones, they should remain guarded against the usual scams that criminals attempt all year round.

“Whether shopping online with some Christmas money or getting offered tickets to sold-out football games on Boxing Day, people should think carefully before handing over any money and remember that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“Our fraud team is here to support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so if you are in any doubt at all, give them a call on 159 before making any purchase.”

Santander, together with other banks, has tips on its website for helping people spot a scam.

Santander’s tips include:

– Always take time to think before making a payment, particularly if it involves a lot of money. Speak to someone you trust first, like a friend or family member.

– Pay extra attention to the warnings the bank provides when making a payment. They are in place to help people bank safely and avoid being scammed.

– Anyone can be easily impersonated, and criminals can make the caller ID, email address or name look exactly like the genuine caller. So, if you receive an email, text or call, check it is genuine by phoning them back on a known and trusted number.

– Always take time to complete extra checks when making a payment. This is to make sure the person and the payment are genuine. This can be reading reviews, researching companies or websites, and checking the person or company is who they say they are.

– Do not allow anyone remote access to your devices. Criminals can ask you to click on a link or download an app which will give them control over your device.