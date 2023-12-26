‘Free’ was the most searched-for term on Gumtree in January this year

“Free” was the most often-used search term on website Gumtree in January 2023, as people looked to stretch their finances after Christmas.

The website expects to see similar trends in January 2024, as people take steps to make their incomes last during what is often a particularly tough month for households financially.

There were also signs in early 2023 that people were looking to give their home a makeover for the new year, with sofas, tables, beds and chairs also among the most popular search terms used in January.

iPhones were among the most popular searches on Gumtree in January (Yui Mok/PA)

With some people receiving a Christmas or new year proposal, there were also signs of some people’s thoughts turning to planning upcoming wedding celebrations.

The search term “wedding” recorded the biggest jump in searches between December 2022 and January 2023, with a 150% increase.

And, despite the cold wintry weather, shoppers were already thinking ahead, as Gumtree recorded a month-on-month jump in searches for summerhouses and barbecues in January.

Searches for gym equipment also tend to spike in January, as people look to fulfil new year’s resolutions to get fitter.

Hannah Rouch, a trends expert at Gumtree, said: “Our data shows that money will be front of mind for many in the new year, as ‘free’ is the most searched term on the platform in January.

“As the festivities quieten, attention turns to sprucing up our homes, but on a budget. Bargain hunters looking for white goods, sofas, beds, wardrobes and other furniture are in luck as these are among the most listed items in January.”

The new year could also be a good time to stock up on gifts which perhaps were not right for others at Christmas. Toys were among the most popular items listed on the website in January 2023.

Some shoppers could also make savings by buying their Christmas 2024 items early.

Gumtree found an 87% fall in buyer searches for “Christmas” between December 2022 and January 2023 – potentially creating opportunities for deal-hunters who want to snap up a bargain that they can use in Christmas 2024.

Here are the top 20 highest search volumes by consumers on Gumtree by keyword in January 2023:

1. Free

2. Sofa

3. Table

4. Bed

5. Chair

6. Bicycle

7. iPhone

8. Television

9. Fridge/fridge-freezer

10. Chest of drawers

11. Golf

12. Wardrobe

13. Guitar

14. Ikea

15. Desk

16. Dining

17. Jobs

18. Garden

19. Coffee

20. Mirror

And here are the top five increases in searches on Gumtree between December 2022 and January 2023, with the percentage increase in brackets:



1. Wedding (150% increase)

2. Horsebox (146% increase)

3. Decor (121% increase)

4. Compost (118% increase)

5. Lounger (118% increase)

And here are the top five biggest falls in searches on Gumtree between December 2022 and January 2023, with the percentage decrease in brackets:

1. Christmas (87% fall)

2. Dollhouse (67% fall)

3. Sledge (64% fall)

4. Hoverboard (60% fall)

5. Karaoke (53% fall)

Here are the top five most common listings on Gumtree in January 2023 (reflecting what people were trying to sell):

1. Bicycles

2. Sofa

3. Toys

4. Hobby/collectable items

5. iPhones

Only items with a minimum of 500 searches in each month were considered in Gumtree’s data.