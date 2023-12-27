US investor takes £450m stake in the AA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US investor takes £450m stake in the AA

By Press Association
The breakdown specialist AA was bought in 2021 (Matt Faber/PA)
US investor Stonepeak has taken a nearly half billion-pound stake in breakdown expert the AA, three years after the then debt-ridden company was sold.

The investment of £450 million will value the AA at about £4 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

Former owners Warburg Pincus and TowerBrook, both investment firms, will remain the majority shareholders in the AA.

They bought the company back in 2021 for £219 million, but also took on a multi-billion pile of the AA’s debts.

Since then the new owners say they have completed the first of several phases of a fresh strategy, which has seen it return to growth and accelerate its profitability.

AA chief executive Jakob Pfaudler said the company’s momentum is “strong” and the investment will allow it to “deleverage” – another word for reducing debt.

“We are delighted to welcome Stonepeak as a new shareholder in the AA, as they bring a wealth of skills and expertise in transportation and critical infrastructure,” he said.

“We have strong momentum, having recently reported positive revenue, profit, and customer growth, and we are excited about the future prospects of the business.

“This investment allows us to further deleverage whilst continuing to invest in our customers and people as we build a more digitised service offer to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Stonepeak senior managing director Nikolaus Woloszczuk said: “We view the AA as a critical provider of transport services, underpinned by its unique network of nationwide patrols, and we are delighted to be investing to support this essential piece of the UK’s transportation system.

“With its market leading position, scale, iconic brand, and the resilient nature of its underlying market, we believe that the AA has the right fundamentals in place to accelerate growth, and we look forward to working with the AA, Warburg Pincus, and TowerBrook, as the company continues its development.”