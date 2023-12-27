FTSE climbs to three-month high after Christmas break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE climbs to three-month high after Christmas break

By Press Association
Looking across to the square mile financial district, London (John Walton/PA)
The FTSE 100 closed at its highest since September as traders returned from Christmas celebrations in high spirits.

It was an unsurprisingly calm trading session amid a dearth of economic updates or company news, but optimism around easing inflation continued to dominate the outlook.

London’s top index moved 0.36%, or 27.44 points higher, to finish at 7,724.95.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The FTSE 100 has risen from its Christmas slumber with gains as positivity pulses through financial markets.

“There are hopes of a soft landing for the US as inflationary forces slow, borrowing costs are forecast to drop and consumers remain resilient.

“There are also expectations that authorities in China will move to stimulate the economy through lower borrowing costs next year.”

Trading was more muted elsewhere in Europe but remained broadly positive.

The Dax index was up 0.21% at the close and the Cac 40 closed up 0.04%.

Stateside, shares on the main indexes moved slightly higher after signs of cooling inflation in the previous trading session last Friday.

Meanwhile, sterling had a strong session against the dollar.

The pound was up 0.55% at 1.279 US dollars and was 0.02% lower at 1.151 euro at market close in London.

In company news, drugs giant AstraZeneca was in the green after it agreed to buy Chinese firm Gracell Biotechnologies for up to 1.2 billion US dollars (£940 million).

The deal will support AstraZeneca’s portfolio with a so-called CAR-T therapy that modifies a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer, as well as boost its position in China’s fast growth biotech sector.

Shares in the business lifted by 92p to 10,528p.

Aviva made modest gains after the insurance and pensions giant said it will make an extra £80 million from the sale of its Singapore Life business.

It first announced the sale in September and on Wednesday told shareholders it will now receive a total of about £930 million from Japan-based buyer Sumitomo Life Insurance for its 26% stake in the company.

It saw shares finish 1.7p higher at 432.8p.

Energy infrastructure firm Petrofac followed up its gains from last week with another strong rise.

Last Wednesday it announced that it has seen “exceptional” new order intake across engineering and construction and asset solutions as it continues its turnaround.

Its shares were up 7.18p to 40p at the end of trading.

The price of oil swung lower during the session after Danish shipping giant Maersk said it had scheduled vessels to travel through the Suez Canal and Red Sea in the coming weeks amid hopes of calming violence in the region.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 1.5% to 79.85 US dollars (£62.40) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 28.2p to 753.2p, Rentokil, up 11.3p to 444.6p, Entain, up 25p to 1,005p, Phoenix Group, up 12.2p to 534.6p, and Anglo American, up 44p to 1,975.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, down 3.6p to 298.8p, B&M European, down 6.6p to 563p, IMI, down 19p to 1,690p, Smurfit Kappa, down 34p to 3,152p, and BT, down 1.2p to 126.1p.