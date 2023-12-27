More than 85,000 appointments rescheduled because of latest NHS strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

More than 85,000 appointments rescheduled because of latest NHS strike

By Press Association
Junior doctors and members of the BMA on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London (James Manning/PA)
Junior doctors and members of the BMA on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London (James Manning/PA)

More than 85,000 appointments in England have had to be rescheduled because of the latest strike by junior doctors and hospital dental trainees, new figures show.

NHS data released on Wednesday showed 86,329 inpatient and outpatient appointments have had to be moved to another date.

It takes the number of appointments rescheduled since industrial action in the health service began in December last year above 1.2 million.

Junior doctors and hospital dental trainees walked out from 7am on Wednesday until 7am on Saturday.

Further strikes from 7am on January 3 until 7am on January 9 are expected to bring further disruption.

The figures show that the highest number of appointments, 31,805, were postponed on December 20.

London was the most affected region, with 25,366 appointments rescheduled.

NHS England national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “This latest round of strike action over the festive period has put an already overloaded heath service under significantly more pressure – three days of strike action, ending two days before Christmas, has seen more than 86,000 more appointments rescheduled for patients needing care.

“As well as having an impact on planned care, industrial action is putting pressure on wider services, and prioritising emergency care takes staff away from other areas such as recovering services.

Industrial strike
Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) on the picket line outside Leicester Royal Infirmary during their continuing dispute over pay. Picture date: Thursday December 21, 2023.

“With another six-day walkout coming in the New Year at what is one of the busiest times for the health service, strike action is once again going to bring significant challenges to the NHS as it struggles to provide for patients amid severe disruption.

“As ever, over the festive period, we encourage people to attend A&E and call 999 in life-threatening emergencies, but to use 111 online for other health needs.”

Miriam Deakin, NHS Providers’ director of policy and strategy, said: “We can’t go on like this. We can’t afford another year of walkouts. This dispute needs urgent resolution.

“Trust leaders understand junior doctors’ strength of feeling and why they’re striking, but with a hugely disruptive six-day strike, the longest in NHS history, looming at the start of January, it’s now vital that the Government and unions find a way to restart talks and prevent more walkouts.

“With more than 1.2 million hospital, mental health and community service appointments, including operations and scans, delayed since last December thanks to industrial action, patients are paying the price.

“During strikes emergency treatment is the priority, unfortunately meaning trusts have to reschedule lots of planned care.

“Industrial action by NHS staff over the year has cost the NHS around £2 billion too.”